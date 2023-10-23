Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.39 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

