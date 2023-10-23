Societe Generale Begins Coverage on ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.05.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 47.87 on Thursday. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 69.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.