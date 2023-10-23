SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $294.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 27.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $82.90 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

