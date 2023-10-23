Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.83.
Sonoco Products Price Performance
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonoco Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
