SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.