SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,689 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.