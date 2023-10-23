SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.49. 13,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.