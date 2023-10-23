SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 5.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

