SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Position Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 1.42% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,524. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

