Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $149.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.