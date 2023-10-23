SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

