State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

