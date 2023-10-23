State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,984 shares of company stock worth $63,945,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $346.28 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.46.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

