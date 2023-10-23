State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

