Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.57 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $103.57 million and $4.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,689.39 or 0.99821583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02643752 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,753,756.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

