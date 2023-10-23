Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $83.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $644,805.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 986,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 267.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

