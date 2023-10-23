Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in BP in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Get Our Latest Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.