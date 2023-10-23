Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

