StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 320,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.