StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

