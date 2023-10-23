StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

