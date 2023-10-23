StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.