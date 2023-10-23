StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
