StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 1.4 %

MIXT opened at $5.51 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.98.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

