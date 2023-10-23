StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PRTK stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,687,000,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

