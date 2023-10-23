StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of X opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

