StockNews.com Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Brunswick stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 94.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

