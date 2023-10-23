StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

