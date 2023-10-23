StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Trading Down 22.4 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.51. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

