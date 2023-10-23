StockNews.com Lowers Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Articles
