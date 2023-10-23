StockNews.com Lowers Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

