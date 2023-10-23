StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Down 4.9 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

