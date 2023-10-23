Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Sunoco by 56.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.