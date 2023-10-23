Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.33 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6799431 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

