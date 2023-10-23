Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 352,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $475,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

