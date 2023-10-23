Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.