Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 285.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STRO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 89,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 11,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $53,303.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,339.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 194,607 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,148,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

