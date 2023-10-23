Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

