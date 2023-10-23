Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

