Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

NYSE TPR opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 291,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

