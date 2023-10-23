TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$46.51 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.19. The company has a market cap of C$46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.33%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

