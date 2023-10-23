TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver Sells 69,130 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $84.49 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

