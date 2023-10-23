TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver Sells 69,130 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:SNX opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $84.49 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.