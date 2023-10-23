Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $615.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $577.64.

NYSE DECK opened at $497.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $326.10 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

