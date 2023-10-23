Teramo Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Teramo Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teramo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $4,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,532,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 208,664 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Down 0.1 %

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 101,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.