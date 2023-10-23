TerraClassicUSD Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $110.44 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,498,316 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,365,957 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.