Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.28.

Shares of TSLA opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.91. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

