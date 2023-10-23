Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.28.

TSLA opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

