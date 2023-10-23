The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $111.82 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

