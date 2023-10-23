The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 4.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $238.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average of $251.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

