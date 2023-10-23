The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Southern were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

SO stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

