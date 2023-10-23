Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TMO opened at $464.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.25 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

