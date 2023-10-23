TomoChain (TOMO) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. TomoChain has a total market cap of $142.67 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004810 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

